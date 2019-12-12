Jersey City Shooter Wrote in Note That ‘My Creator Makes Me Do This’: Report
One of the suspects involved in the Jersey City shooting that targeted a Jewish grocery store left a handwritten note that said, “I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates,” the New York Post reports, citing law-enforcement sources. The note was found inside the stolen U-Haul van David Anderson, 47, and his girlfriend Francine Graham, 50, drove to the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, where they shot and killed three people inside the store and a police officer on Tuesday. The Post reports that at least one of the two suspects have been identified as members of Black Hebrew Israelites, an extremist group that has been labeled a hate group by experts. Both Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have said the incident was a targeted attack against Jewish people.