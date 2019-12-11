Jersey City Shooters Targeted Jewish Grocery Store, Says Mayor
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said an investigation into a fatal gun battle that started at a kosher market Tuesday afternoon, and played out live on social media, points to a targeted attack. Fulop wrote on Twitter late Tuesday that the shootout that left a police officer, three passersby, and the two suspects dead was deliberately started at a Jewish grocery in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City. “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked,” Fulop wrote. “Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed what appears to be blatant targeting. “This tragically confirms that a growing pattern of violent anti-Semitism has now turned into a crisis for our nation,” he wrote on Twitter. “And now this threat has reached the doorstep of New York City.”