Kosher Market Was Jersey City Shooting Suspects’ ‘Target,’ Official Says

The suspected gunmen involved in a deadly Jersey City shooting Tuesday that killed four people, including a police officer, “targeted” a kosher grocery before engaging in an hours-long firefight with law enforcement, the mayor said Wednesday.

Authorities said the shooting erupted at around 12:30 p.m. at Bay View Cemetery, where 40-year-old Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals was found dead, and then continued a few blocks away at JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive. Three people were killed in the attack on the store, including the wife of the deli store owner, said James Shea, the Jersey City director of public safety.

“We now know that this did not begin with gunfire between police officers and perpetrators. It began with an attack on civilians in the store,” Shea said Wednesday morning. “There were multiple other people on the streets. There were many other targets available to them that they bypassed to attack that place.”

According to NBC New York, the suspects have been identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Seals, three bystanders, and the two gunmen all died in an intense gun battle that lasted for hours in the Greenville neighborhood just across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan.

Anderson was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, whose members adhere to both Christian and Judaic beliefs and claim to be descendents of ancient Israelites, NBC New York reported.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said an “extensive review” of the city’s surveillance footage indicated “that these two individuals targeted the kosher grocery location” where they opened fire and sparked a gun battle with police.

“The streets were filled with people and the schools surrounding were filled with people. With the amount of ammunition they had, we have to assume they would have continued attacking human beings if we hadn’t been there,” Shea said.

While authorities have declined to call the shooting an anti-Semitic attack, several news outlets reported Wednesday that Anderson had previously published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online. Investigators are reportedly reviewing the posts and believe they may have motivated the assault, but did not provide any details about their contents.

“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like Jersey City that has always welcomed everyone,” Fulop wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “It is the home of Ellis Island and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-Semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.”

Authorities said Seals was on duty and in plain clothes Tuesday when he approached the two suspects at Bay View Cemetery and was fatally shot. The pair then fled in a stolen U-Haul truck to the kosher market, entering it with several guns. Two officers who were near the store “immediately responded.”

Fulop said Wednesday that security footage shows “the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly,” before stopping in front of the store, at which point the duo “calmly opened the door with two long rifles.” The suspected gunmen then “began firing from the street” and “into the deli.”

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly also confirmed Tuesday that officers are examining the stolen U-Haul truck, which “may contain an incendiary device.”

Authorities from multiple law-enforcement agencies swarmed the market and engaged in an intense standoff that also left two cops and a bystander injured.

In several videos taken outside the kosher deli, loud volleys of gunfire could be heard as bystanders pressed against police-tape barrier. One video showed a line of police armed with weapons and protective gear walking down the sidewalk in a single line.