1

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis at 38

HEALTH WATCH
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 10:45AM EST 
Nicole Snooki Polizzi
Snooki at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, revealed she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer—but says she’s grateful it was caught early. The reality star shared the news on TikTok, opening up about undergoing a cone biopsy after dealing with abnormal Pap smear results for the past three to four years. The procedure tests and removes abnormal tissue from the cervix, and Polizzi said doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for,” she said, “but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the cancer before it progressed, urging others not to delay care out of fear. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go… I just went and did it,” she said. Doctors have already removed the cancerous tissue, and because it was detected early, it had not spread. Still, Polizzi said she’s weighing next steps depending on the upcoming PET scan results. She added that she may opt for a hysterectomy—removing her cervix and uterus while keeping her ovaries—calling it the “smart choice” for her long-term health.

Read it at NBC

2
Olympian Suffers Gruesome Face Injury in Icy Wipeout
😱😱😱
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.20.26 7:13PM EST 
(R-L) South Korea's Kim Gil-li, Poland's Kamila Sellier, Netherlands' Michelle Velzeboer and USA's Julie Letai compete in the short track speed skating women's 1000m heats during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 14, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)
(R-L) South Korea's Kim Gil-li, Poland's Kamila Sellier, Netherlands' Michelle Velzeboer and USA's Julie Letai compete in the short track speed skating women's 1000m heats during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 14, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP via Getty Images) WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Polish speed skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered out of the Milano Ice Skating Area on Friday after taking a horrifying knock to the face from a rival. In the women’s 1500-meter short-track quarterfinals, American Kristen Santos-Griswold passed Sellier and 14-time gold medallist Arianna Fontana with an illegal lane shift, sending the two women flying. In the clash, Santos-Griswold’s skate slammed into Sellier’s face, just underneath her left eye. The race was halted after the 25-year-old hit the barrier, and medics rushed to her aid. Polish officials have said that her eye is OK, thanks largely to the safety goggles she was wearing, and that the stitches she received should be sufficient while she undergoes further tests at the hospital. The athlete eventually gave a thumbs up to the crowd in the arena, but left a pool of blood on the track. Santos-Griswold was penalized for the maneuver and failed to advance. American Corinne Stoddard took bronze in the event finals while Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li won silver and gold, respectively.

Read it at TMZ

3
Trump Suck-Up Jeff Bezos Claims Major Milestone
CORPORATE KING
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 6:53PM EST 
Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019.
Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos just grabbed a new bragging right. Amazon has officially overtaken Walmart as America’s biggest company by annual revenue, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon posted $716.9 billion in full-year sales, narrowly edging Walmart’s $713.2 billion and ending the retailer’s 17-year run at the top. Walmart has held the revenue crown since 2009, when it wrested it from Exxon Mobil. For Bezos, it’s a long-awaited flex. His 31-year-old company, which began as an online bookstore, has since ballooned into a cloud computing, AI, advertising, and logistics behemoth. Amazon sales grew 12.4 percent last year—nearly triple Walmart’s 4.7 percent. Recent data cited by the Journal shows Amazon accounts for roughly 9 percent of total U.S. retail spending. Walmart executives reportedly saw the writing on the wall, quietly scrubbing references to being number one from job listings. The crown officially has a new owner.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

4
Legendary Singer Shuts Down Rumors of a Reunion
DO STOP BELIEVIN'
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 6:14AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.

Read it at X

5
‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder of Wife
HORRIFYING
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 12:00PM EST 
Caleb Flynn
Caleb Flynn, a former “American Idol” contestant. He was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife. American Idol

A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife was arrested this week and charged with her murder in Ohio, authorities said. Caleb Flynn, 39, a former music pastor, was taken into custody by Tipp City Police on Thursday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Officers found the body of Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City. Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO-TV said: “Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open.” Police said Ashley Flynn was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Court documents allege he used a 9mm handgun to fatally shoot his wife. During his 2013 American Idol audition for the singing competition’s 12th season, Flynn declared in an interview, “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty.” Flynn appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set his bail at $2 million.

Read it at TMZ

6
Mother of Murdoch Media Empire Heirs Dies at 81
MEDIA MATRIARCH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Anna Murdoch-Mann
Anna Murdoch-Mann, second wife of Rupert Murdoch. They announced their separation April 1998. Paul Harris/Getty Images

Anna Murdoch-Mann, journalist, philanthropist, novelist, and former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died Tuesday, aged 81, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by family, the New York Post reported. Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, she emigrated to Australia at the age of nine. After her parents divorced, she raised her younger siblings before launching a reporting career at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph. She married Rupert Murdoch in 1967 and spent 31 years at his side as he built News Corp into a global media empire. Their split in 1999 drew widespread attention. Reports at the time described the settlement as one of the largest in divorce history, with figures as high as $1.7 billion cited. Murdoch-Mann went on to author three novels and devoted much of her later life to children’s causes, including leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Haiti’s Hospital Albert Schweitzer. In 1998, Pope John Paul II made her a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. She leaves behind her husband, Ashton dePeyster, along with her three children, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth Murdoch, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Read it at New York Post

7
Toy Maker Reveals Devastating Impact of Trump’s Tariffs
STUFFED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.20.26 12:49PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Care Bears soft toys are displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on October 04, 2023 in London, England. Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) event is dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers, licensees and manufacturers for three days of deal-making, networking and trend spotting. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
John Kebble/Getty Images

The boss of one of America’s biggest toy firms has disclosed how Donald Trump’s tariffs—now declared largely illegal by the Supreme Court—devastated his business. “2025 was a bad year for us,” Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, which manufactures Care Bears and Lincoln Logs, said. “We ended up losing 20 percent of our business in 2025. We lost eight, nine weeks of shipping during the Liberation Day period,” he added, referring to the first batch of Trump’s trade levies, announced last April. Describing his business operations as “paralyzed” in the aftermath of those measures, Foreman expressed cautious hope for this year. He nevertheless warned that the chief threat remains the difficulty in predicting the next moves from Trump, who told parents repeatedly last year to buy their children fewer gifts for Christmas. “The only factor that my colleagues in the industry are all worried about is the volatility of the president and members of his administration,” Foreman said. “I feel like there is a sword on a string dangling over my business and have for over a year.”

Read it at Politico Playbook

8
U.S. Was Only Major World Destination Where Tourism Declined in 2025
UGLY DUCKLING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 10:40AM EST 
US Tourism
Getty

Tourism is booming worldwide, except in the U.S. Visitor numbers at every key global tourist destination grew last year, but the World Travel and Tourism Council says there was a 6 percent drop in trips to the U.S. So far, 2026 is off to a poor start too, with January down 4.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago. Mexico and Canada are usually the top two sources, but visitors from the latter plummeted 28 percent in January compared to January 2024. Senior vice-president at the U.S. Travel Association, Erik Hansen, said, “When 11 million international visitors aren’t showing up, the result is billions of dollars in economic losses to the travel industry.” It comes as President Trump’s administration makes it significantly harder for visitors to come to the U.S., amid bans on certain countries, higher visa fees, and ICE anxiety. “We have decided that it really is not the place we want to be at the moment,” London-based mom Michelle Cowley told the Times, after she canceled her family trip to Disneyland, Florida. Disney warned of “international visitation headwinds” at an earnings call earlier this month. The U.S. hosts the soccer World Cup this summer.

Read it at The New York Times

9
Squatter Tried to Seize Hotel from its Mass Wedding Cult Owners
LATE CHECK-OUT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.26 1:23PM EST 
Published 02.20.26 1:08PM EST 
New Yorker Hotel
Gary Hershorn/Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A squatter who executed a bizarre plot to seize the hotel he was living in rent-free from its owners has been sentenced to jail. Mickey Barreto, 50, checked into the landmark New Yorker hotel in Manhattan with his boyfriend for one night in June 2018—and stayed for five years, without ever paying for his room. He then requested a lease under an obscure housing law and won a court case to stay. Then in 2019, Barreto filed a fake deed in a bogus attempt to claim the hotel’s ownership had been transferred to him from its owners, the Unification Church, better known as the Moonies. He was finally evicted from the New Yorker in 2023. He pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court to a felony count of filing a false instrument and was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of post-release probation, according to court records. He had originally been charged with 24 counts, 14 of which were felony fraud. A court-ordered psychiatric exam deemed Barreto unfit for trial, but after mental health and addiction treatment, he was declared competent in spring 2025. The $280-a-night art deco New Yorker opened in 1930 as the city’s biggest hotel and hosted big bands, stars of the era like Mickey Rooney, and was home to the inventor Nikola Tesla until his death. The Moonies, led by Sun Myung Moon, bought it in 1976 as a guest house for unmarried members, whose numbers decreased because of the cult’s mass weddings. It is now a Lotte.

Read it at The New York Times

10
‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals How He Spends His Fortune
SYNDICATION SANTA
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.26 1:42PM EST 
Kunal Nayyar
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Kunal Nayyar attends World Premiere of Christmas Karma at Curzon Mayfair on November 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds ) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds

Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”

Read it at The Independent

