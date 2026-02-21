‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis at 38
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, revealed she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer—but says she’s grateful it was caught early. The reality star shared the news on TikTok, opening up about undergoing a cone biopsy after dealing with abnormal Pap smear results for the past three to four years. The procedure tests and removes abnormal tissue from the cervix, and Polizzi said doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for,” she said, “but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the cancer before it progressed, urging others not to delay care out of fear. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go… I just went and did it,” she said. Doctors have already removed the cancerous tissue, and because it was detected early, it had not spread. Still, Polizzi said she’s weighing next steps depending on the upcoming PET scan results. She added that she may opt for a hysterectomy—removing her cervix and uterus while keeping her ovaries—calling it the “smart choice” for her long-term health.