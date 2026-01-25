‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reveals Frightening Health Scare
Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has opened up about her experience with cancer while urging women to keep up with their pap smear appointments. In a TikTok video posted Wednesday that runs over nine minutes, the 38-year-old revealed that she had been experiencing “abnormal results,” and after “pre-cancerous cells” were suspected on her cervix, a doctor recommended a colposcopy. During the procedure, a tissue sample was taken for biopsy, which revealed cancerous cells on the surface of her cervix. “I’m terrified,” Polizzi said, revealing that her next step is a cone biopsy—and if the results are “not great,” she may need a hysterectomy. “As a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is sad, and it’s scary,” the TV personality said, breaking down in tears. Polizzi, who shares three children with her husband Jionni LaValle, 38, said that although she doesn’t plan on having more kids, the thought of having a hysterectomy was “killing” her. “Everyone’s there to make sure I’m okay,” Polizzi added, highlighting that she feels optimistic she will get healthy and wants to be there" for the kids that I have now."