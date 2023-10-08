Jerusalem Post’s Website Taken Down by Cyberattacks Day After Hamas Strikes Israel

The effects of Hamas and Israel’s war have extended to the internet. The Jerusalem Post’s website has faced increased cyberattacks that have taken down its website since Hamas ambushed Israel with an all-out assault on Saturday, its editor-in-chief told The Daily Beast on Sunday. “We’ve been targeted by a succession of devastating cyberattacks since the warfare started yesterday morning,” editor Avi Mayer wrote in an email. “We’ve been trying to deal with them, but they’ve taken us down several times.” Mayer said the Post had “indications” of who was responsible and where they were located, but he declined to elaborate “so as not to give them undue publicity or increase their motivation to attack us or anyone else.”