Bank CEO Quits After Investigators Dig Into His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
CASHING IN
The CEO of one of the world’s biggest banks has abruptly quit after investigators wrapped up a probe into his relationship with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays announced early Monday morning that its chief executive, Jes Staley, is stepping down immediately. Britain’s financial watchdog and the Bank of England—the U.K.’s central bank—have been investigating Staley’s links to Epstein, and Barclays said in a statement that it had been made aware of the conclusions, but didn’t specify exactly what they were. However, Barclays did say that the investigation found no evidence Staley “saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes,” and added that Staley was planning to appeal the unspecified conclusions made by regulators. Staley was formerly at JP Morgan, where he developed a relationship with Epstein in the 2000s. Staley previously admitted staying in contact with Epstein for seven years after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. In March 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Britain’s top financial-conduct investigators were examining Staley’s visits to Epstein’s private residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands.