Barclays CEO Jes Staley Investigated Over Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
The chief executive of Barclays, American banker Jes Staley, is under investigation over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The probe, which is being carried out by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, revolves around whether Staley’s links to the accused sex trafficker were properly disclosed. “The relationship between Mr. Staley and Mr. Epstein was the subject of an enquiry from the Financial Conduct Authority to which the Company responded,” Barclays said in a statement, according to CNN. “The FCA... subsequently commenced an investigation, which is ongoing, into Mr. Staley’s characterization to the company of his relationship with Mr. Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company’s response to the FCA.” Staley has been running Barclays since late 2015, and the bank confirmed he had a professional relationship with the late financier earlier in his career. However, Barclays said Staley has told its board he had no contact with Epstein after he became CEO.