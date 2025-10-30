Jesse Eisenberg Reveals He is Donating His Kidney to a Stranger
KINDNESS OF STRANGERS
Jesse Eisenberg has revealed he plans to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger, telling an interviewer the decision was a “no-brainer.” Speaking on the Today show, the Oscar-nominated actor, 42, said he had always been a regular blood donor and felt it was time to take the next step. “I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks,” he told the host. “I really am. I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.” An altruistic donation is when a person donates their kidney to somebody with advanced kidney disease, whom they don’t personally know. “It’s essentially risk-free and so needed,” Eisenberg said in a separate interview. “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.” There is currently a shortage of organ donors in the U.S., with around 90,000 people on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Eisenberg also spoke of his love of blood donation, telling interviewer Craig Melvin, “I just have so much blood in me, and I feel like I should spill it. I really like doing it, and I don’t know why.”