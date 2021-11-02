CHEAT SHEET
    Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Hitting His Head at Howard University

    Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson spent the night in the hospital after falling at Howard University and hitting his head. The 80-year-old civil rights leader was at the school to meet with students who have been protesting deplorable conditions in the dorms, including black mold. “When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement. Both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19.

