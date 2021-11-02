Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Hitting His Head at Howard University

CHEAT SHEET
The Rev. Jesse Jackson spent the night in the hospital after falling at Howard University and hitting his head. The 80-year-old civil rights leader was at the school to meet with students who have been protesting deplorable conditions in the dorms, including black mold. “When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement. Both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19.