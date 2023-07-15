CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jesse Jackson to Step Down as Head of Civil Rights Organization
ICON
Read it at POLITICO
Jesse Jackson, the pioneering civil rights leader whose advocacy has lasted the better half of a century, will soon step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the group said on Friday. It added: “His commitment is unwavering, and he will elevate his life’s work by teaching ministers how to fight for social justice and continue the freedom movement.” Jackson’s decision to step away follows years of health problems, including a diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, which Jackson announced in 2017. His organization is expected to confirm a successor at a convention in Chicago on Sunday, Politico reported.