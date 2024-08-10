Jesse Ventura Scolds JD Vance Over Walz Military Comments
WRESTLING WITH RESPECT
Jesse Ventura, the former Minnesota governor, Navy SEAL and WWE wrestler, called out Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for questioning Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) military record during a Friday night appearance on CNN. “JD Vance is doing a disservice to himself and a disservice to the United States Marines Corps,” Ventura said of the Ohio senator. “I know a lot of great Marines and Marines show respect and Vance is now showing respect, and... who does he have respect for? Donald Trump, the biggest draft dodger from the Vietnam War.” “Donald Trump is your typical rich white boy who didn’t have to serve in Vietnam because he could buy his way out of it, and that’s who Vance is standing with,” Ventura further questioned. He also tore into former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney for going “into the Iraq War based on lies.” Ventura ended his remarks saying “I want to be alive to see the first woman president,” stopping short of a full endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as “Bobby (Kennedy) is still a friend” of his.