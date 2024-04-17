It didn’t take long after the general outlines of seven jurors in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial were made public Tuesday for Fox News host Jesse Watters to suggest that, based on that information alone, Trump wouldn’t be acquitted.

While on air Tuesday night, Watters went through each juror, whose identities will remain anonymous in light of the potential for threats directed at them.

The second juror, Watters described, is “a nurse from the Upper East Side with a Masters degree.”

“She’s not married, has no kids and lives with her fiancé who works in finance,” Watters said, chuckling for some reason. “She gets her news from The New York Times, Google and CNN.”

Two items in this juror’s questionnaire “really stuck out,” according to Watters: “‘I don’t really have an opinion of Trump,’ and ‘No one is above the law.’ I’m not so sure about juror number 2,” Watters reacted, stopping short of explaining why. Watters later said vaguely that he found her to be “concerning.”

The Fox host then made a point to note that juror 3’s law firm “features DEI on its home page.” DEI, an acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion, has been a boogeyman for some on the right. Watters would make the same observation regarding the seventh juror, a lawyer whose firm, he claimed, “is big into DEI and ESG.” ESG, which relates to how companies score on environmental, social and governance metrics, has also been fodder for conservative criticisms.

“So that’s the jury of Trump’s peers so far,” Watters scoffed. “The fate of a billionaire real estate tycoon, TV celebrity-turned-45th president of the United States is in the hands of New York City lawyers, teachers and Disney workers who like to dance and get their news from the Times, but swear they can be impartial.”

When Watters introduced Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, he began by blatantly sowing doubt over the jury pool.

“I think at this point we can say: it’s not going to be an acquittal,” Watters commented, laughing. “I think the most Trump can hope for is a hung jury with one person holding on!"