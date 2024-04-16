Trump Can’t Stop Whining and It’s Only Day Two

The second day of jury selection for Donald Trump’s hush-money trial hadn’t even begun Tuesday when the former president embarked on his first angry tirade about his perpetual victimhood.

After firing off a caps-lock-ridden missive against the judge presiding over his case, Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse and complained to reporters outside that he should be campaigning instead of being in court. According to pool reports, he then walked into the courtroom and winked at a court officer before taking a seat between his lawyers, Emil Bove and Todd Blanche.

While preparing to stand trial on felony charges over a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the former president also found time to, once again, rant against the judge on social media.

“This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long. He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!”

Judge Juan Merchan’s limited gag order prohibits Trump from commenting on witnesses and others involved in the case, but he will still be allowed to speak at the trial.

The jury selection process will see 12 jurors and six alternates tapped from among New York residents, with Trump and his attorneys likely looking for jurors who might be sympathetic to the first former president to be criminally charged.