Fox News Host Calls Homeless People ‘Bags of Flesh Mutating on the Sidewalk’
Jesse Watters wants viewers to know: he really, really hates homeless people. In a segment on Friday night, the primetime Fox News host launched into a tirade against San Francisco’s homeless population. “San Francisco’s been hollowed out,” Watters said, monologuing over footage of homeless San Franciscans. “All that’s left is rich tech titans working from home and just bags of flesh mutating on the sidewalk.” Over the course of nearly ten minutes, Watters also called San Francisco’s homeless population “urine-soaked junkies” and “vagabonds and zombies.” He referred to the city as a “fentanyl caliphate” that had given its homeless population permission to “rape, rob, and steal” without consequence.