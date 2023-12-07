Donald J. Trump’s declaration Tuesday night that he would be a “dictator” only on “day one” of his presidency wasn’t to be taken seriously, Fox News host Jesse Watters insisted Wednesday.

“It’s only a dictatorship for one day, guys,” Watters began, chuckling. “He’ll just sit and sign executive orders like Biden did.”

Trump, Watters claimed, “knows exactly what he is doing.”

“He’s teasing the press and they just took the bait,” he claimed, before playing clips of two MSNBC contributors who—unlike Watters—were not taking Trump lightly.

“Look how unhappy these people look. MSNBC needs to relax. And don’t you dare laugh at Trump’s jokes. They aren’t funny,” the Fox host said, before going to another round of clips, this time from the rival network’s Morning Joe show.

“Does anybody think Trump is organized enough to be a dictator?” Watters said on the other side. “He never mobilized the National Guard to stop the riots. He never locked up Hillary. He let every governor do what they wanted during COVID. And do dictators even play golf?”

“But what the Democrats are doing is sinister. When you slap a ‘dictator’ label on a politician, it’s a wink and a nod to Antifa, or the guy who showed up to [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh’s house, armed and dangerous,” Watters continued. “But Trump will have so much fun with this dictatorship hoax. Watch him start wearing a crown.”

Watters further entertained the idea with comedian Adam Carolla.

“I can see Trump really getting into this—going out to the rally, getting a throne, getting one of those robes with the purple, and the jewels and the staff,” he said, while a Fox chyron blared, “Dems freak out over Trump’s dictator joke.”

If Watters’ defense of the indicted GOP frontrunner sounds familiar, it might be because he also argued that when Trump’s supporters chanted “lock her up” during the 2016 presidential campaign in reference to Hillary Clinton, they too were just joking.