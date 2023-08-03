Jesse Watters Says That ‘Lock Her Up’ Hillary Chants Were ‘Sarcastic’
SEVEN YEAR ITCH
Fox News host Jesse Watters decided Wednesday to claim that when thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters demanded during the 2016 campaign that Hillary Clinton be thrown in jail, they didn’t actually mean it. Watters, who couldn’t help bringing up Hunter Biden yesterday after learning of Trump’s indictment over Jan. 6, repeated the right-wing narrative that President Joe Biden is intent on jailing Trump, and claimed there is a double standard in the media’s response when compared to what Trump encouraged in 2016. “The media was aghast at sarcastic ‘lock her up’ chants. Remember?” Watters said, effectively thumbing his nose at those who were quite serious. At one of the presidential debates that year, Trump himself said that Clinton “would be in jail” if he were president. On Wednesday, Watters also gave advice to House Republicans, saying on The Five that if Trump’s case proceeds to trial, they should schedule simultaneous impeachment hearings against President Joe Biden. Watters later added that if Trump wins “after he pardons himself, welcome to the revenge tour. Oh, he'll be out for blood.”