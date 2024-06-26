Fox News host Jesse Watters, while imagining Vice President Kamala Harris filling the shoes of Joe Biden at some point in the not-too-distant future, smeared her hypothetical time in office as a “DEI presidency.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of The Five, Watters said the presidential debate later this week is a critical step in “the progressive movement” being able to “drag [Biden] across the finish line and install” Harris.

“There is a lot at stake, plus the progressive movement—they are this close to locking this thing in. They have opened the borders. They have changed the entire culture of this country. If you look at the cities, it is almost over,” he fretted.

“If they can drag him across the finish line and install Kamala, we have a DEI presidency that they can celebrate for the rest of the administration,” Watters continued. “That’s all they need to get to. It’s just ninety minutes. That’s all it takes.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have been a boogeyman on Fox News and other right-wing platforms for years, but it was only a few months ago—after a cargo ship hit and destroyed a bridge in Baltimore—when the acronym was used harshly toward that city’s Black mayor, Brandon Scott

Scott responded then by turning the tables on the racially-charged attacks. “What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is Duly Elected Incumbent.”

Watters’ remark likely won’t merit a response by the first Black and female vice president. Harris did, though, fire back a few years ago when it became trendy in right-wing circles to intentionally mispronounce her first name.