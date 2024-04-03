Jesse Watters rushed to Donald Trump’s defense Tuesday after a Fox News colleague called out the former president for not commenting publicly on Russia’s year-long detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, claiming that Trump’s silence is likely deliberate because it’s part of a negotiation tactic.

On The Five, co-host and former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. noted Trump’s reluctance to mention Gershkovich, as opposed to President Joe Biden, who issued a statement last Friday condemning Gershkovich’s “wholly unjust and illegal detention.” Gershkovich, who had been reporting on Russia’s war against Ukraine, has been detained since last March after being arrested on espionage charges that are denied by him, the Journal and the U.S. government. In January, his pre-trial detention was extended until March 30.

“You realize that President Trump has not mentioned Evan Gershkovich's name?” Ford said. “It’s not something I say with fondness.”

Trump, who has called the media “the enemy of the people” and who for years has shied away from criticizing Russia and Vladimir Putin, has been characteristically mum on Gershkovich’s plight. His campaign didn’t offer comment to The Washington Post for a story about his silence late last month.

Yet Watters, who often goes to bat for Trump on topics as diverse as his past dating life and the former president saying he would be a dictator on “only” day one, took offense at Ford’s point.

“First of all, Harold, Trump got back tons of American hostages when he was president,” he said.

“But,” Ford shot back, “he hasn’t mentioned Evan’s name.” Watters pressed on.

“He’s probably leaving room for negotiation,” Watters argued. “He knows how to do this. You’ve seen the results.”

Trump also hasn’t had much of value to say about the February death in a Russian prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, making it about himself rather than offering any stern words for Putin.