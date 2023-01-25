Jesse Watters’ Response to Classified Docs Searches: Just Destroy Them

Rather than abide by the law and submit to a search for classified documents, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Tuesday that elected officials should instead destroy any questionable documents altogether to avoid any implication of trouble.

In a rare bipartisan moment, he even said that both President Joe Biden and now-former Vice President Mike Pence should have committed federal crimes to clear their names rather than willingly volunteer classified documents they may have mistakenly taken with them from the White House.

Watters began the day seeming extremely disappointed by the news that classified documents were found last week at Pence’s Indiana home. “Pence, seriously: we have this great thing going with Joe [Biden],” he complained on the Fox roundtable show The Five, prompting co-host Greg Gutfeld to gripe that Pence “ruined it.”

“Come on, man!” Watters exclaimed in agreement. “And then he confessed to it.”

A lawyer for Pence who found the documents informed the National Archives immediately, CNN reported. Despite Pence saying in November that he took no classified documents to his home, the search was reportedly conducted at his behest “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Watters, though, Pence had the option to simply get rid of the documents—which would have helped Republicans maintain the moral high ground over Biden.

“He could’ve just destroyed it. We would have never known,” he claimed.

The comments, however, were similar to what he said after Biden’s home and Washington, D.C. think tank office were searched.

On a Jan. 13 episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, the namesake host commented that “there is blood in the water” because Biden allowed the search to happen.

“Joe should’ve taken the Hillary tactic [and] just lit the box on fire,” he advised.

He reserved a different opinion for the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s home, asserting baselessly that the government agency “probably” planted evidence in its successful search for classified documents—implying that he thought there was nothing for Trump to destroy in the first place.