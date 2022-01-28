Jesse Watters: Kamala’s VP Struggles Are ‘Typical Female Problem’
Fox News host Jesse Watters derided Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday, saying she was having “a typical female problem” as she struggles in Washington, D.C. and that “every single article is about her feelings.” Harris previously said that not leaving the D.C. “bubble” was a mistake by her administration, a remark that Watters sneered gave the impression she was “acting like a tourist.” Watters said on The Five, “And I’m sorry to say this, but many people are saying this—I am not saying this, but many are saying—this sounds like a typical female problem. I’m not saying that! I’m saying this is what people are telling me! They say the first female vice president comes in there, and every single article is about her feelings.” Co-hosts Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino tried to curtail Watters’ remarks. Pirro said, “Jesse, just stop it.”