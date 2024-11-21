Jesse Watters Says Men Shouldn’t Tell Other Men ‘Happy Birthday’

'WE HAVE RULES HERE'

Jesse Watters, the Fox News host who once declared that men shouldn’t be seen licking ice cream in public, was back Wednesday with another odd take: men shouldn’t tell other men “happy birthday.”

On the occasion of President Joe Biden being born 82 years ago today, Watters explained why he would not be giving the customary message.

“Primetime would wish him a happy birthday, but we have rules here: men don’t wish men happy birthdays," he said.

Watters made a similar comment on the Sept. 12 episode of his show, when it was colleague Greg Gutfeld’s birthday.

“I’m not wishing him a happy birthday. That would not be manly,” he said then.

But Watters, who was exposed for violating his own “ice cream” rule, has wished other men happy birthday before.

“Everyone keeps wishing me a happy birthday...but it’s not my birthday. It’s @DavidSchwimmer ... happy bday ... you look good bro," Watters wrote in a Nov. 2017 post on what was then Twitter, tagging an account appearing to belong to the Friends actor.

In several other posts, Watters directed “happy birthday” messages to other accounts seemingly belonging to men.

Also relevant to Watters' declaration is a 2018 segment on The Five celebrating his 40th birthday. During it, a video was played of his mother and father wishing him a happy birthday.

In studio, both Fox News contributor Juan Williams and host Sean Hannity said the same.