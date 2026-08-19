Fox News Star Makes Awkward Admission About Trump’s ‘Sleazy’ Attacks

Fox News host Jesse Watters defended Jon Ossoff’s jabs about President Donald Trump’s relationship with his 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp, saying that Trump himself has said ‘sleazier’ things.

During a Sunday rally in Atlanta, Jon Ossoff, a Democratic Georgia Senator, criticized Trump, saying he’d rather, “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar,” than serve as president.

“To suggest that Trump surrounds himself with attractive women, yeah, I think he’s done that his whole life,” Watters said. “I don’t think he’s very upset about the comment.”

Watters even admitted he’s defended Trump’s sleazy comments.

“Am I fazed by this comment? No,” the host continued. “Has Trump said so much worse? So much more sleazy things against other people? Yes. Have I defended those things? Absolutely. So I’m not going to pretend I’m all hot and bothered about it, and the president doesn’t care.”

MAGA has been in full meltdown mode over Senator Jon Ossoff’s comments on Natalie Harp. The Washington Post/Demetrius Freeman, Getty Images

At the same rally, Ossoff, 39, told the audience that Trump “sleeps through his meetings,” plays golf, trades stocks, and “drains our munitions and oil reserves” on an unnecessary war.

Other conservatives responded to Ossoff’s quips with less humility.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X: “Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics. Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country.”

CNN conservative political commentator and White House press secretary frontrunner Scott Jennings wrote: “Donald Trump has done more to elevate women in politics than any other President. Jon Ossoff is a despicable coward who thinks he can get ahead by smearing a cancer survivor and loyal public servant, Natalie Harp.”

Natalie Harp hands President Donald J Trump a printout as he signs Executive Orders. She is often called the “Human Printer.” The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford, Getty Images

Harp and Trump’s seemingly inseparable relationship has drawn bipartisan attention. Harp is nicknamed the “human printer” because she carries around a portable printer, so Trump can read news stories and Truth Social drafts. She writes fawning letters to her boss and even her brother has called Harp’s obsession with Trump “unhealthy”.