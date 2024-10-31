Jesse Watters said that he would consider his wife voting for Kamala Harris the same as if she was having an extramarital affair.

The Fox News co-host told panelists on The Five that if he discovered second wife, Emma DiGiovine, was secretly backing the vice president, it would be “D-Day” for their marriage.

Watters was discussing an ad voiced by Julia Roberts encouraging women to defy their MAGA husbands and vote for Harris in the privacy of the ballot booth.

The @KamalaHarris campaign hired Julia Roberts to encourage women to lie to their husbands about voting for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/6RKCGhaFAm — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 31, 2024

“If I found out Emma was going to the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that’s the same thing as having an affair,” he said.

“That violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? What is she lying about?” he continued. “Why would she do that and vote Harris? Why would she say she was voting… If I caught her and she said, ‘I lied to you for the last four years.’”

“So you’d admit you’d intimidate…” Jeanine Pirro interrupted.

“It’s over, Emma!” Watters continued. “That would be D-Day!”

Watters married DiGiovine, an associate producer who worked on his show Watters World, in January 2020 with guests including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric and Lara Trump. He admitted cheating on ex-wife Noelle with DiGiovione in 2017, reported the Daily Mail.

Watters divorced Noelle after 10 years of marriage in 2019.

At a rally for Harris in Michigan on Saturday, Michelle Obama urged women to vote with their hearts and not be swayed by Republican men.

“If you are a woman who lives in a household of men that don’t listen to you or value your opinion, just remember that your vote is a private matter,” she said.

“You get to use your judgment and cast your vote for yourself and the women in your life. Remember, women standing up for what is best for us can make the difference in this election.”

In a video ad for the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, Pretty Woman star Roberts reminds women that they can vote for who they want in the privacy of the ballot box.

“In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says.