Jessica Alba’s Mystery Man Is Revealed to Be Marvel Actor
Jessica Alba returned from a vacation in Cancún with Marvel actor Danny Ramirez on Sunday, according to TMZ. Fans have speculated about a romance between the Dark Angel actress, 44, and Ramirez, 32, since pictures of Alba and her mystery beau in London’s Regents Park surfaced online in May. While Alba has not spoken publicly about her new relationship, she has announced support for the Top Gun actor in his role in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. In February, Alba, 44, filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, 46, with whom she shares three children. The split was reportedly amicable, with the couple seeking to have joint custody over their daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and their son Hayes, 7. Alba and Warren have not spoken about the reason for their separation. The two reportedly had a lot of community property—assets of which both spouses have an equal share—including Alba’s online household product company, The Honest Company, and Warren’s underwear company, Pair of Thieves. The companies are worth $497.72 million, according to Stock Analysis, and approximately $100 million, respectively.