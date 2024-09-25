Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are certain celebrities whose radiant, age-defying skin seems borderline inhuman. Forty-seven-year-old actress and producer Jessica Chastain is undoubtedly one of these celebs that instantly comes to mind— her luminous complexion is downright swoonworthy.

Recently, Chastain lifted the lid on her skincare secrets (despite admiting to her habit of not drinking enough water), and it includes a hefty dose of products from premium skincare brand True Botanicals, with a few other cult-favorite beauty staples from Supergoop, Fresh and Mario Badescu.

The vegan skincare brand uses plant-based ingredients (especially the brand’s hero ingredient, Chebula) to create a wheelhouse of skincare essentials that address a range of common concerns, from skin aging, dryness, sensitivity, acne and sun protection.

Chastain, a True Botanicals ambassador, shared some of her go-to products for her everyday beauty and skincare routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Read below to see our favorite staples the breathtaking redhead swears by.

Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum Chastain’s set of lashes is insanely enviable and now we know how she keeps them long and voluminous. The actress starts her routine (after vitamins and lighting a candle) with Dr. Lara Devgan’s Platinum Long Lash Serum. The lash serum is infused with pro-vitamins and nourishing peptides to lengthen and prevent fall-out and can even be applied to the brows. Buy At Revolve $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Violet Grey $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil An essential for a well-rounded, anti-aging routine, the bestselling Renew Pure Radiance Oil addresses a multitude of issues, from smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles and instilling your skin with a surge of long-lasting hydration. The soothing potion utilizes omega-rich fatty acids, seed oils, and antioxidants that leave your to help protect and reverse free radical damage from UV rays, pollution and other environmental aggressors. Plus, it helps lock in hydration for Chastain, who confessed she doesn’t drink enough water. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At True Botanicals $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion This affordable beauty editor staple earned its fan following for its fast-acting results. The pink blemish-drying spot solution sucks the gunk out of pimples fast, but Chastain also uses the formula as a blemish sheild before applying her base. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Revolve $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum One of True Botanicals’ most potent, powerhouse products, the sensitive-skin-friendly Chebula Active Serum targets fine lines, uneven skin tone, and skin’s loss of elasticity, leaving you with a smoother, brighter and firmer appearance. Chastain uses the serum as first step before the rest of her skincare, giving it enough time to sink in. Buy At True Botanicals $ 90 Buy At Credo Beauty $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Supergoop! Unseen Face Sunscreen SPF 40 We understand why Chastain loves Supergoop’s Oil-Free Unseen Sunscreen (she’s nearly out of her tube!)—it feels weightless, lightweight and provides a velvety-matte finish that doubles as a makeup primer. Plus, it’s a chemical sunscreen, so it doesn’t leave a whitecast behind or pill up under makeup. If you hate sunscreen, Supergoop’s bestselling formula will change your mind about daily sun protection. Buy At Supergoop $ 22 Buy At Dermstore $ 22

