44-Year-Old Woman Accused of Raping Teen After Crashing a Birthday Party
DISTURBING
A Florida woman who crashed a teen’s birthday party ended up raping a 17-year-old attendee, police say. Jessica Good, 44, and a friend arrived at the house party in Port Charlotte on May 9 after they’d been out drinking, WWSB reports. Good was allegedly “hang[ing] out” with the teens, making sexually inappropriate comments and feeding the 17-year-old alcohol. In the morning, a 12-year-old woke up to Good and the victim having sex on a loveseat, police say. Good then picked up her clothing and left. The victim later told a staff member at his high school about what happened to him; Good was arrested two days later. She faces multiple charges including child abuse and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.