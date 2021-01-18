Arizona Woman, 28, Who Vanished in Desert Found in Critical Condition

Read it at ABC15
On Jan. 11, Jessica Goodwin called out to work, left her Arizona home without her dog, turned off her phone, and seemingly vanished. Fears for her grew when her car was found abandoned on a dead-end road Thursday at a desert car wash. But after ground and aerial searches, the 28-year-old was found Sunday evening in critical condition on the Gila River Indian Community reservation and airlifted to a hospital, ABC15 reported. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office did not say what her injuries were, why she left home, or where she has been in the last week.