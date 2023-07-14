Jessica Hahn, Jim Bakker’s Secretary, Headed for Divorce

Read it at People
Jessica Hahn, who became a central figure in a 1980s tabloid scandal when she accused televangelist Jim Bakker of raping her and paying her off, is getting divorced. Her husband, stuntman Frank Lloyd, filed in Los Angeles this week, citing irreconciable difference, People reports. Lloyd says the couple, who married in 2009, have been separated for five years. Hahn, 64, modeled for Playboy and was a regular guest on Howard Stern’s show after becoming a household name because of Bakker’s fraud case.