Jessica Krug, White Prof Who Pretended to Be Black, Resigns From GWU
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
George Washington University history professor Jessica Krug has resigned from her position, effective immediately, according to a university-wide email. Last week, Krug published a viral Medium post titled “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies” where she admitted she had pretended to be Black, most recently masquerading as an Afro-Latina woman. Krug is actually a white Jewish woman from Kansas City. In New York activism circles, she went by the name Jess La Bombalera and spoke in a faux Caribbean accent during a New York City Council public hearing. On the since-deleted GWU faculty page, Krug was described as a specialist in African American history and Latin America, and “an unrepentant and unreformed child of the hood.”