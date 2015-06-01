Jessica Lange Learns About Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons: ‘That’s So Wonderful’

Caitlyn Jenner is gorgeous. So gorgeous, in fact, people can’t help but see the similarity between her Vanity Fair cover and a certain Oscar-winning actress.

Posing in lingerie, her va-va-voom hair glamorously styled to be every bit the pin-up, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, revealed herself for the first time Monday in a new Vanity Fair cover.

Immediately, the world reacted with stunned admiration at Jenner’s surprising beauty, praising her bravery, marveling at how gorgeous she looks, and pointing out her unexpected, uncanny resemblance to screen siren Jessica Lange.

Everyone from Mediaite’s Tina Nguyen to scores of Twitter users took note of the resemblance between Jenner and Lange, so much so that Lange’s name was trending on Twitter Monday afternoon alongside Jenner’s herself.

Speaking to Lange over the phone for a separate story that will run later this month, we broke the news to her that she was trending on Twitter. Her candid response: “What does that mean?”

After letting out a hearty laugh—at herself for not knowing what trending meant—she reiterated, “You have to explain what that means to me.”

We gave a quick tutorial on what it means to be trending, and explained that it was because so many people thought Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover looked like her. We also clarified that this was a good comparison, as the overwhelming response is how beautiful Jenner looks on the cover.

“Oh, really?” she said. “That’s so wonderful. Well, now I’m going to have to look for that picture.”

She giggled as she tried to process what all of this trending talk meant. “Trending on Twitter because Caitlyn Jenner is on the cover—you see I don’t do any of this stuff, the Internet,” she said. “So I have no clue when people use this terminology. I have to repeat it to understand.”

We gave her one more rundown of what exactly was going on: loads of people are tweeting about her because of the similarity between Caitlyn Jenner’s styling on the cover of Vanity Fair and her own look, and in a completely flattering way.

“All right,” she said. “That’s an interesting bit of information.”

The Vanity Fair cover is the first time Caitlyn Jenner has publicly appeared as a woman. She announced that she was a woman during an interview with Diane Sawyer in April, but at that point wanted to still be publicly referred to as Bruce and instructed that male pronouns should still be used while discussing him.

In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians special that aired on E! last month, Jenner said that “you will see me and you will know” when he is ready to start living his life fully as a woman, at which point her name will be revealed and we should all start referring to her with female pronouns. It would appear that this Vanity Fair cover is that moment.

To be clear, this isn’t an official statement from Jessica Lange on Caitlyn Jenner, or, technically, about the comparisons being made about their looks. Lange hadn’t even seen the cover when we asked her about it.

It’s just an off-the-cuff reaction to news that she’s trending on Twitter, and proof that she is as fun, fabulous, and easy-going about things like this as you might hope.

A longer interview with Jessica Lange will run on The Daily Beast this month.