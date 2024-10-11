Watch: Jessica Lessin and Mary Jordan Join Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee on The Daily Beast Podcast

The latest episode of The Daily Beast Podcast sees Joanna Coles calling in from a women’s tech conference in Napa, California—with “Beast of the Week” Jessica Lessin, CEO of The Information and Silicon Valley insider. Lessin offers insight into the current state of tech CEOs, the dangers of misinformation—and how the election could shake up the Valley.

Mary Jordan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, editor and author of the 2020 Melania Trump biography “The Art of Her Deal,” also joins the pod to discuss the former First Lady’s newly released self-titled memoir—or as Samantha Bee calls it, “a waste of paper.” Though Jordan calls the time she spent working on her Trump book a “miserable period,” the three dive deep into all things Barron, prenups, and Melania’s divisively enigmatic (to the extent that she and her parents spoke Slovenian while in the White House to avoid being understood, Jordan noted) persona.

Bee then details an upcoming run of shows in New York City she’s doing on her journey with menopause, which she calls a “metamorphosis.” (A metamorphosis that came with “rage boils,” she noted.) For all this and more, watch the whole episode below.

