Weinstein Accuser: Movie Mogul Tried to Film Us Having Sex
Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann testified on Tuesday that in 2016 the disgraced movie mogul tried to film the pair having sex. Mann—who alleges the toppled titan sexually assaulted her multiple times, including raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013—said that in 2016 Weinstein invited her up to his hotel room, where she saw his cellphone “turned up” against a lamp and “staged at us.”
“He had his cell phone with the camera facing this way. The camera was facing us,” she told jurors at Weinstein’s rape trial on Tuesday. “I freaked out.”
Throughout her grueling three-day testimony, Mann has been grilled about her decision to continue to have a relationship with Weinstein despite the alleged sexual abuse she suffered. Mann has said she was scared to break off contact with Weinstein. When asked by Weinstein’s defense attorney Donna Rotunno if she had consensual sex with Weinstein during that 2016 hotel encounter, Mann shot back: “That’s what you want it to be.”