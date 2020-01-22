CHEAT SHEET
Jessica Simpson: Childhood Abuse Pushed Me to Pills, Booze
COMING CLEAN
Read it at People
Jessica Simpson is opening up about her painful past in a new book—from being molested as a child to her battle as an adult with booze and stimulants. People magazine reports that the singer and designer has been sober since 2017, but spent years self-medicating. “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” Simpson, 39, writes in her memoir, Open Book. She reveals that the sexual abuse began when she was 6 during sleepovers at a family friend’s house, and she told her parents about it when she was 12. But she was emotionally haunted by abuse for years and turned to the bottle to “stay complacent and numb.” The mother of three says she is now in therapy twice a week and calls sobriety “a continual gift.”