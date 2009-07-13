Jessica Simpson Dumped on Birthday

CHEAT SHEET
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo broke up with girlfriend Jessica Simpson on Thursday, People magazine reports. A source close to Simpson said, "She is heartbroken. She loves Tony. But it's been difficult lately." Simpson turned 29 on Friday; her planned Barbie and Ken-themed birthday party "didn't happen," she Twittered. On Sunday, Simpson sent a followup Twitter: "Everyone needs to know that hope floats...grab the strings and pull it back to you."