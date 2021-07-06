Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Nabs a Spot on U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team
STONE PONY
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen, will compete in the Tokyo Olympics on the U.S. equestrian show jumping team, CNN reports. Springsteen, who is ranked 27th in the world, will be joined by a team of three other riders including gold-medalist McLain Ward. She’ll be competing with her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 12-year old Belgian Warmblood stallion. “I think the key to getting the best out of your horse is just managing their schedule, making a good program in advance,” Springsteen, who is making her Olympic debut, told CNN. “Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle. But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse.” The qualifying event for jumping will take place Aug. 6, and the final is set for Aug. 7.