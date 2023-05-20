Jessie J Announces Birth of Son on Instagram After Earlier Miscarriage
BABY NEWS
Jessie J has announced the birth of her child—and it’s a boy. In a post to her Instagram Story yesterday, the musician announced the arrival of her son and assured her fans that both she and him are doing well. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size,” she said in the post. “I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.” Jessie has documented her pregnancy on Instagram since she first announced it on the platform in January, after having a miscarriage during an earlier pregnancy in November 2021. “For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.” The singer has reportedly been dating Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, since April 2022.