1

Pop Singer Battling Breast Cancer Hospitalized After Mastectomy

HEARTBREAKING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.03.25 11:56AM EDT 
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bang Bang hitmaker Jessie J has encountered another setback in her devastating battle with breast cancer, returning to the hospital just weeks after she underwent a mastectomy. “How I spent the last 24 hours,” the 37-year-old singer posted to Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her arm connected to an IV drip. “Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.” She said she returned to the hospital after feeling unwell, and that, after running some tests, her doctors now determined she had an infection and “a little fluid” in her lungs. “Mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she went on. “And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all. It’s life, I know that.”

2
Actress Behind MAGA ‘Genes’ Drama Registered as Republican
UNZIPPED
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 11:00AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the European Premiere of "Echo Valley" at BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. "Echo Valley" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)
Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad for the clothing brand American Eagle sparked a widespread discussion online about Western beauty standards. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

The actress at the center of American Eagle’s jeans ad drama is a registered Republican, according to voter records viewed by the New York Post. Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney, 27, has been registered as a Republican in Florida’s Monroe County since June 24. The revelation comes as Sweeney’s new modeling campaign for American Eagle has been ripped as a racially coded attempt to present Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes as the ideal Western beauty standard, with some left-wing critics online suggesting that the ad is selling “genes” over “jeans.” In the ad, Sweeney plays up this wordplay in a monologue in which she says, “Genes are passed down from parent to offspring, often determining traits like eye color, personality, and even hair color. My jeans are blue.” MAGA fans come out in fierce defense of Sweeney, heralding her campaign as a return to “all-American” beauty. Brushing the blowback off, Vice President JD Vance blasted the left, tweeting, “They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” The Daily Beast has contacted Sweeney’s rep for comments about the ad’s political blowback.

3
‘The Goonies’ Star Isn’t Sold on a Sequel
GOONIES MAYBE SAY DIE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 2:07AM EDT 
The Goonies
Warner Bros/Getty Images

In an age where reboots and sequels feel more inescapable than ever, it feels inevitable that people would turn their minds to one of the most beloved films of the 1980s: Richard Donner’s The Goonies. One of the film’s stars—Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, who was 17 years old when the movie was released—isn’t entirely convinced that a sequel is the right move. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming horror film, Weapons, Brolin said of a potential Goonies reboot: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great,” adding, “The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it.” However, he also told ET, “The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].”

4
Country Music Icon Dead at 85
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.02.25 1:18PM EDT 
Published 08.02.25 1:15PM EDT 
Jeannie Seely
Jeannie Seely Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Country star Jeannie Seely has passed away at 85 in Hermitage, Tennessee. Seely transformed the country music genre in the 1960s and pushed the boundaries of what was expected for women by donning bold outfits and becoming the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry. Seely, who died of an intestinal infection, was a key part of the Opry for more than five decades and had more than a dozen Top 40 country hits between 1966 and 1974. Her legendary songs, like “Don’t Touch Me” and “I’ll Love You More (Than You Need),” earned her the nickname “Miss Country Soul.” Seely’s songs celebrated true emotional connection over sexual gratification. She opted to wear miniskirts and go-go boots on the Opry stage rather than the typical long gingham dresses worn by her predecessors. “I was the main woman that kept kicking on that door to get to host the Opry segments,” she said in 2005.

5
Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Renew Wedding Vows Amid Family Rift
FAMILY FEUD
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.03.25 1:58AM EDT 
Former British model Brooklyn Beckham (L) and wife US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Former British model Brooklyn Beckham (L) and wife US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have renewed their vows just three years after they first said “I do.” “Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second,” Brooklyn wrote in a note accompanying a photo of a large bouquet shared to Instagram. The pair have been battling rumors of a growing rift in their family after they were no-shows at David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday celebration in London. Tensions between Nicola and the Beckham family reportedly emerged after Brooklyn’s mom, Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, upstaged the bride by stealing the first dance at their wedding. Nicola reportedly left the reception “in tears,” according to one source who spoke to Page Six. The young couple declined to comment on the guests in attendance at their renewal ceremony.

6
3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up New York City
I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 12:08AM EDT 
New York
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit New York and New Jersey at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, according to reports. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, near the Garden State’s Teterboro Airport, and tremors were felt across New York City and Westchester County. The New York City Emergency Management Department said it was monitoring for damage, but that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2024; despite being a shallow earthquake, that temblor—which had its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 50 miles west of New York City—grounded all flights at area airports and shut down several transit options. Residents raced to social media to confirm their suspicions that an earthquake had just taken place, and many revealed that they initially thought that the shaking was the result of large trucks passing by their homes. One Upper West Sider was worried that “it was the edible I took,” and noted that they were “Glad to know I’m not alone in this.”

7
MCU Star Teases Sneak Peek at New Spidey Suit
WEB DESIGN
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.02.25 9:52PM EDT 
Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Are your Spidey senses tingling? They should be, as Sony just dropped a new teaser for another long-awaited entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The short clip that serves as the first look at the forthcoming film shows Tom Holland reprising his role as the eponymous superhero in a sharp new Spidey suit. Kitted out in the iconic red-and-blue one piece, Holland walks toward the camera in a darkened studio before asking, “You ready?” The suit resembles that of a previous Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, but with the raised black webbing from Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s portrayal of the crime-fighter. Holland has previously said he is “over the moon” to be playing Spider-Man once again and that the film will be shot in real locations, rather than be restricted to sets as the COVID-era Spider-Man: No Way Home was. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

8
Orlando Bloom Gives Sly Nod to Katy Perry’s Rumored New Romance
‘👏👏👏’
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.02.25 8:26PM EDT 
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Getty Images

The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom seems to be enjoying the public’s shock surrounding his ex-fiancée’s rumored new beau. Bloom has responded to the news that Katy Perry has been spotted socializing with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the form of a comment left on a satirical article. On Friday, popular satire site The Onion posted an article titled “Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” which was accompanied by a Photoshopped image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, and the former German chancellor, 71, getting cozy over a candlelit get-together. Bloom liked the post and commented “👏👏👏,” leading many in the replies to express support for the “soft launch” of his new relationship—and to champion Bloom’s ability to appear unbothered in the face of the fairly unusual news. Bloom and Perry—who share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4—confirmed their split in early July after nine years together.

9
World’s Most Expensive Labubu Sold for Eye-Watering Price
$$$
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.02.25 4:08PM EDT 
Labubu
Labubu picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The world’s most expensive Labubu just sold for a shocking $10,500 on eBay. Labubus are bizarre, gremlin-like dolls with a mischievous grin and bunny-like ears. They are commonly worn on keychains or attached to clothes. The special edition Labubu that sold for a fortune last week was a grey-brownish color and donned Vans streetwear, including sneakers designed by the skater brand and a Vans sweatshirt. It also wore a blue and orange hat reading “The Monsters,” the series of Labubu characters it belongs to. The little skater came out in 2023 as a collaboration between Labubu and the shoe brand. Its original retail price was only $85. Pop Mart typically sells Labubus in “blind boxes,” meaning buyers don’t know which kind they’ll get until they open it. Customers have low odds of getting limited edition Labubus, meaning that they are going for thousands upon thousands on resale sites.

10
Legendary Boxer’s Heavyweight Brother Dies at 82
‘MY BROTHER’S KEEPER’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.02.25 7:54PM EDT 
Rahman Ali (R), brother of the late Muhammad Ali, talks with Christopher 2X (L) at their childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Rahman Ali (R), brother of the late Muhammad Ali, talks with Christopher 2X (L) at their childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II John Sommers II/REUTERS

Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of Muhammad Ali, passed away on Friday, August 1 at the age of 82. Rahaman’s death was confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center, a non-profit in Louisville, Kentucky, dedicated to preserving the legacy of “The Greatest.” Born on July 18, 1943 as Rudolph Arnett Clay, Rahaman looked up to his older brother, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., and followed him into the boxing profession. Rahaman fought professionally from 1964 to 1972 and was a passionate supporter of his brother’s career. In 2014, he penned an autobiography titled That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard and a second book in 2019, My Brother, Muhammad Ali—The Definitive Biography. “You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” said DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’” Muhammad’s daughter, retired boxer Laila Ali, shared a touching tribute to her uncle on Instagram, writing: “My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together.”

