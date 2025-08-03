Pop Singer Battling Breast Cancer Hospitalized After Mastectomy
Bang Bang hitmaker Jessie J has encountered another setback in her devastating battle with breast cancer, returning to the hospital just weeks after she underwent a mastectomy. “How I spent the last 24 hours,” the 37-year-old singer posted to Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her arm connected to an IV drip. “Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.” She said she returned to the hospital after feeling unwell, and that, after running some tests, her doctors now determined she had an infection and “a little fluid” in her lungs. “Mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she went on. “And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all. It’s life, I know that.”