CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trailblazing Black Filmmaker Jessie Maple Dies at 76
R.I.P.
Read it at Variety
Jessie Maple, the groundbreaking director and cinematographer, died at her home in Atlanta on Tuesday. She was 76. Maple’s family confirmed her death in a statement shared via the Black Film Center & Archive. “Jessie Maple is recognized as the first Black woman to write and produce a full-length film independently,” the statement read. “She also holds the distinct honor of the first Black woman to join the filmmakers’ union. Her films, books, and unapologetic push to highlight discrimination and injustices with the news and entertainment industries will remain with us.” The Black Film Center & Archive offered its condolences to Maple’s family and said it remained “committed and dedicated to honoring her legacy.”