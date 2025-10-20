Jet Carrying 155 Skids Off Runway in Scary Emergency Landing
An Airbus A320 carrying 155 people skidded off the runway after doubling back to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in Russia. Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-020 ran off the tarmac at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport on Monday. It had been bound for Baku in Azerbaijan, but turned around after detecting a landing gear problem. Russia’s North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office shared images of the plane parked on the grass next to evacuation equipment at one of Russia’s busiest airports. The incident caused flights to be delayed, The Moscow Times reports. Azerbaijan Airlines said a second plane was dispatched from Baku, roughly a four-hour flight away. The incident happened after two people were killed when a cargo plane collided with a ground vehicle in Hong Kong. Both vehicles ended up in shallow water, with the Boeing 747’s fuselage snapped, and the car submerged. Two people were killed in the accident. The cargo plane, flight EK9788, had flown in from Dubai. It veered off the runway during the crash, The Guardian reports. The plane was operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates.