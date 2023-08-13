Jet Crashes Towards Apartment Building During Michigan Air Show
EJECTED
Sunday’s Thunder Over Michigan Air Show had to wrap up early when disaster suddenly struck. Just after 4 p.m., one of the fighter jets involved in the show started barreling towards the ground as terrified onlookers watched from below. The MiG 23 Russian Fighter jet reportedly struck down near an apartment complex with a visible explosion. Its two pilots ejected and landed in a nearby lake, where they were found safe in the water and transported “to a nearby hospital as a precaution,” the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement to Fox 8 Detroit. Luckily, no one was injured as the plane plummeted towards the ground. “The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot,” the statement said. “No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured. The FAA is investigating the crash.” Video has since emerged on social media, supposedly from the fiery crash site, which police are urging the public to avoid.