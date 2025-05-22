Jet Hits Multiple Homes in Fiery Residential Area Crash

Cheat Sheet
1
Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Secret ‘Excruciating’ Medical Emergency During Show With Dolly Parton
SHOW MUST GO ON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 9:48AM EDT 

Miley Cyrus opened up about an “extremely excruciating” medical emergency she hid from fans while hosting a New Year’s Eve special with her godmother Dolly Parton in 2023. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music on Wednesday. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.” But despite admitting that taking the stage was “really hard for her,” Cyrus stuck to the old adage that the show must go on and made it through the performance. “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating but I did the show anyway,” she told Lowe. The NBC show, which went down without a hitch, saw Cyrus and Parton duet on three of their hits—Wrecking Ball, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed she has a large polyp in her throat caused by years of drinking and smoking, which has contributed to her distinctive vocal fry and is the reason why she seldom tours anymore. “It’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights,” she admitted.

Read it at Page Six

2
Tesla Loses a Major Record for the First Time Amid Musk Backlash
ELECTRIC SHOCK
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.22.25 7:04AM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 6:34AM EDT 
A close-up of Elon Musk in the Oval Office during a meeting between President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 21.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tesla cars were outsold by a rival electric-vehicle manufacturer in Europe for the first time. The Chinese company BYD sold 7,231 fully electric cars in April compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to the automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. The numbers represent a breakthrough for BYD as Tesla has dominated the European battery electric vehicle market for years. BYD only began operating beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022, but has apparently benefited from Tesla’s reputation tanking since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration. This week, it emerged that even King Charles III decided not to go with Tesla when he bought a $210,000 fully electric SUV. Instead, the eco-conscious monarch chose to buy a Lotus, a historically British brand that now has a 51 percent Chinese ownership stake and manufactures in Wuhan, China.

Read it at Financial Times

3

Jet Hits Multiple Homes in Fiery Residential Area Crash

DIRECT HIT
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 10:18AM EDT 
Investigators look through the site ehere a small plane crashed into San Diego, California.
Investigators look through the site ehere a small plane crashed into San Diego, California. Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

A plane has crashed into multiple homes in a residential area of San Diego, setting at least 15 homes on fire. Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said the small aircraft had made a “direct hit to multiple homes” leaving “jet fuel all over the place” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood in the north east of the city, CNN reported. The crash forced the evacuation of several nearby blocks. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now,” Eddy said. Air traffic controllers said the plane was a private Cessna 550, commonly used for small groups of six to eight people, and that it came down around 3:45 a.m. near Montgomery Executive Airport during a period of extremely low visibility. Flight tracking website FlightAware showed the plane took off from New York City on Wednesday evening and stopped in Wichita, Kansas, before flying on to San Diego. It was not immediately clear who was on board or whether there were any injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association both opened investigations into the crash.

Read it at CNN

4
Lutnick Teases Imminent Launch of Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Visa
GOLDEN TICKET
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Published 05.22.25 4:49AM EDT 
Trump and his "gold card."
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Want to buy permanent U.S. residency for a cool $5 million? According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the website to register interest in a U.S. “gold card” should be up within a week. At an Axios “Building the Future” event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the Trump administration official said he expects the Trumpcard.gov website to launch in about a week. “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register,” he said, according to CNN. “Everyone I meet who’s not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity,” he said, per Axios. President Donald Trump announced the “gold card” in February, saying it would allow non-Americans to buy “Green Card privileges, plus.” He showed off a physical version of the literally gold-colored card last month, telling reporters, “for $5 million this could be yours.” It has a picture of his face on it and reads “the Trump card.” Lutnick on Wednesday framed the program as a way to help the U.S. pay off its debt. Experts have questioned whether Trump has the legal authority to implement the scheme without congressional approval.

Read it at CNN

5
Delta Pilots Used Oxygen Masks as ‘Tremendous’ Amount of Smoke Filled Cabin
STUFF OF NIGHTMARES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 05.22.25 6:54AM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 6:19AM EDT 
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 12, 2018: A Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-90 passenger jet taxis after landing at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines plane forced to double back and make an emergency landing was filled with such thick smoke that pilots needed to wear oxygen masks, a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed. Crew members onboard the Boeing 717 flight from Atlanta to South Carolina in February first noticed smoke near a front cabin door shortly after takeoff. The smoke soon began to pour from the plane’s air vents and fill the cabin with a thick haze, with the lead flight attendant struggling to see passengers beyond the first row, according to the report. Attendants tried to inform the pilots, but were initially prevented from doing so as the cockpit was focused on emergency protocols and flying the aircraft. The pilots wore the oxygen masks as a precaution, according to the Associated Press. Amid rising panic, flight attendants reassured passengers they were trained for such emergencies and urged everyone to stay calm as the plane quickly turned around and returned to Atlanta. Firefighters met the plane on the ground, and as pilots opened the door to the flight deck, they “noticed a tremendous amount of smoke in the cabin, and the captain immediately ordered an evacuation,” according to the report. All 99 passengers were evacuated safely, although two received minor injuries while departing the craft. The cause of the smoke remains under investigation, although an oil leak was reported on the plane’s right engine shortly after the craft turned around, the NTSB reports. The investigation is expected to conclude next year.

Read it at Associated Press

6
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dies at 65
END OF AN ERA
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 8:34AM EDT 
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a fan event at Chicago Meatpackers before an International Series game against the New England Patriots.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jim Irsay, the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts who presided over one of the team’s most successful eras, has died. He was 65. The team released a statement saying that Irsay had “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the statement added. It did not disclose a cause of death. Irsay had struggled with health and mobility issues which caused him to largely withdraw from public life, although he remained involved with the NFL and managing the Colts. He was treated for severe respiratory illness in both January and March last year, and previously said he had been doing well despite undergoing 26 surgeries over the past seven years. “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”

Read it at NFL

7
Florida GOP Congressional Candidate Sentenced for Hit Squad Threat to Rival
PRISON TIME
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 05.22.25 9:11AM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 3:15AM EDT 
William Braddock split with Anna Luna

William Braddock made threatened to kill political rival Anna Luna using a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad.”

Tampa Bay Times via AP/Reuters

A Florida Republican congressional candidate has been sentenced to three years in federal prison following an attempt to have his rival opponent murdered by a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad. William Robert Braddock III, 41, of St. Petersburg was sentenced in Tampa federal court on Wednesday. In February, he pleaded guilty to sending an interstate transmission of a threat to injure U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. They were both candidates in the 2021 primary election to represent the 13th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the months ahead of the election Braddock embarked on a campaign to disparage Luna among her peers. On a call in June 2021, Braddock threatened to have Luna murdered by a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” if her polling numbers continued to grow. He stated, “I will be the next congressman for this district. Period. End of discussion. And anybody going up against me is f---ing ignorant for doing so. (Luna’s) ignorant so I don’t have a problem taking her out, but I’m not going to do that dirty work myself obviously.” Braddock fled to the Philippines, and gave himself up to police in Manila in June 2023. Luna was re-elected last year.

Read it at Department of Justice

8
‘Cheers’ and ‘Space Jam’ Star Dies at 86
BIG LOSS
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.22.25 6:11AM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 5:48AM EDT 
Michael Alaimo attends the American Cinematheque's 4K restoration world premiere of “F.T.A.” with Jane Fonda at the Egyptian Theatre on Feb. 15, 2020, in Hollywood, California.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Michael Alaimo, a multifaceted actor known for his roles in Cheers, Space Jam, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, has died at age 86. Alaimo, who also appeared in the film Mr. Mom and played a doctor alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray in Space Jam, “passed away peacefully” on May 2, his daughter confirmed to Variety. Alaimo got his start in theater in the 1960s, taking part in Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival (now known as Shakespeare in the Park). He led a commedia dell’arte troupe and was involved in political activism in East Harlem before moving to San Francisco and touring with the anti-war show F.T.A. In 1973, he moved to Los Angeles, where his TV career took off with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon and Harry O. He also appeared in The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street Blues, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.

Read it at Variety

9
ESPN Axes Beloved ‘Sportscenter’ Host Stan Verrett After 25-Year Run
'NOTHING BUT GRATITUDE'
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.21.25 10:19PM EDT 
Stan Verrett
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett will be leaving ESPN at summer’s end after the network opted not to renew his contract, according to Front Office Sports. “We’re grateful for Stan’s many contributions and all he has brought to SportsCenter over the years,” Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President and executive editor of sports news and entertainment for the network, said in a statement. “We thank him and wish him continued success.” Verrett, who came to ESPN in 2000, had been co-anchoring the network’s flagship program from its Los Angeles studios since 2009. ESPN announced in March that, after 16 years in L.A., it would be moving that production to their Bristol, Connecticut headquarters. Verrett won’t be making the move with them. “My life is in Los Angeles is now,” Verrett wrote on X. “Nothing but gratitude for 25 years of living a dream at ESPN. I’m not retiring. Really excited about the future and some incredible opportunities. Stay tuned.” Front Office Sports reports that Verrett will help promote SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” tour in support of its forthcoming direct-to-consumer product.

Read it at Front Office Sports

10
Air Traffic Controller Names the Airport She Won’t Fly Out of
REROUTING
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.21.25 5:04PM EDT 
A man stands in front of an airport control tower at Newark, New Jersey.
A man stands in front of an airport control tower at Newark, New Jersey. Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

A 39-year-old air traffic controller who was the sole operator on duty for the Newark Liberty International Airport during a 90-second blackout early this month penned an anonymous column warning travelers against flying out of her own airport. The air traffic controller said she was on deck around 4 a.m. on May 9 when all her frequencies cut out for 90 seconds, leaving her unable to speak with the four aircraft she was just communicating with. “Do I think it’s safe to fly from or to the airport?” she wrote in the British newspaper The Times. “Let me put it like this: I deliberately avoid my own airport when booking flights, even if the alternatives are more expensive and less convenient. If Newark’s air traffic control problems don’t get fixed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before we have a fatal crash between two planes.” She wrote that everyone on her team has experienced some form of communications failure since they were moved to Philadelphia from Long Island last summer. The FAA said in response that the move was due to “critical staffing shortfalls.” Citing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the FAA said “our system is outdated and showing its age. When equipment issues occur, the FAA will ensure safety by slowing down air traffic at an airport.”

