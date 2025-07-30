Jet2Holiday Meme Actress Slams WH for Stealing Her Voice

Why Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Will Get Nothing From His Will
PROTECTING MY HEART
Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million when he died suddenly last week, but don’t expect his daughter to walk away with any of it. Brooke Hogan, 37, reportedly asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 after cutting ties with him. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the reality star said she “had to step away to protect [her] heart.” While she kept the details vague, Hogan implied their close relationship grew distant when she expressed concern over her father’s health issues and “begged him to rest.” “He continued to be a financial success for many. This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life,” she added. Hogan, who appeared alongside her family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, revealed earlier this year that she was estranged from both parents after a public spat with her mother, Linda Hogan, 65. At the time, Brooke said her estrangement from her father “also pertains to… his current wife,” Sky Daily, 49. Despite their estrangement, Hogan paid tribute to her father in another post on Tuesday, sharing a montage of family photos and writing, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl.”