Missing Hiker Found Dead in Zion National Park After Flash Floods
GRIM DISCOVERY
Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who was reported missing as flash flooding swept through Zion National Park in Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. The body of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was recovered from the Virgin River on Monday near the Court of the Patriarchs in the park, the National Park Service confirmed in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh added. Agnihotri failed to return from a trip in the Narrows on Friday evening after torrential downpours rolled through the area. The park service said several hikers were swept off their feet by rushing waters near the Temple of Sinawava, and several rescues were launched Friday, including for one person who was carried downstream for a few hundred yards.