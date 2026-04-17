JetBlue Flight Forced to Divert Over Smelly Cabin Issue

Two towering figures of American women’s sport are breaking up after a decade together. Megan Rapinoe, the famed U.S. soccer star, met Sue Bird, the legendary UConn and WNBA basketball player, at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The couple announced their relationship a year later, before getting engaged in 2020. “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us,” they wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Rapinoe and Bird also hosted a podcast together, A Touch More, which they said will not continue. “While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t,” they said. In their time together, the two women broke barriers as perhaps the most visible lesbian couple in sport. In 2018, they became the first gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine Body Issue. They were also the first same-sex couple to host the ESPYs awards show. While both are retired, Rapinoe has stayed in the public eye as a political activist. Bird is a WNBA television analyst on NBC.
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- 1Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Announce Break-Up After 10 YearsSPLITSVILLEThe pair announced the news in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
- 2Mystery of Family Who Vanished Is Solved 68 Years LaterMAJOR BREAKTHROUGHThe family disappeared in December 1958 while on a trip to gather Christmas greenery.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3MLB Team’s All-Time Hits Leader, 53, Abruptly Dies at HomeFOREVER AN ANGELThe star outfielder played 16 of his 17 MLB seasons in Los Angeles.
- 4JetBlue Flight Forced to Divert Over Smelly Cabin IssueTHAT STINKSThe 3 a.m. change of plans wasn’t on the itinerary.
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- 5‘DWTS’ Judge Hospitalized After In-Flight Emergency‘SCARY MOMENT’The longtime “Dancing With the Stars” personality has publicly spoken about her “invisible illnesses.”
- 6Grammy Winner Behind Hit Song ‘The Gambler’ Dies at 73WHEN TO FOLD ’EMThough the cause of death has not been released, Don Schlitz’s death was said to be tied to a sudden illness.
- 7NFL Reporter Axed After Celebrating Colleague’s DownfallCHOPPING BLOCKUSA Today reporter Crissy Ford was fired after she called Dianna Russini a “detriment to women in sports.”
- 8Pilot Faints in Cockpit Mid-Flight After All-NighterCATCHING ZZZ’sThe pilot became unwell about 50 minutes into an early morning flight.
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- 9Oscar Winner, 44, Is Pregnant With New Partner’s ChildBABY NO. 3Natalie Portman says she feels “lucky” and “grateful” to have a baby in her mid-40s.
- 10Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Her Entire Tour‘SO SORRY’Trainor’s ‘The Get In Girl’ tour was set to start in two months.
The decades-long mystery of an Oregon family of five who vanished in 1958 has been solved after DNA analysis identified remains found in a submerged car in the Columbia River, authorities said Thursday. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the state medical examiner identified the remains as Kenneth and Barbara Martin and their daughter, Barbie. Investigators concluded their probe and found no evidence of a crime. The family disappeared in December 1958 while on a trip to gather Christmas greenery. Months later, the bodies of two children were recovered, but the parents and one daughter were never found, fueling speculation of foul play and a nationwide search. The breakthrough came after diver Archer Mayo discovered a Ford station wagon believed to belong to the family in 2024. Authorities recovered part of the vehicle in 2025, though it was heavily encased in sediment. Later that year, Mayo located human remains. Texas-based lab Othram conducted forensic DNA analysis on the remains, assisting investigators in the identification of the remains. “It’s not going to get more resolved than it is now, and so that feels good,” Mayo told CBS-affiliate KOIN-TV. “And that really lets us write the last chapter of that book.”
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Los Angeles Angels great Garret Anderson died Thursday after suffering a “medical emergency” in his California home, reports TMZ, which obtained police dispatch audio. The star, who became his hometown team’s all-time hits leader in his 15 seasons with the Angels, was reportedly unconscious when 911 was called from his home in Newport Beach. The 53-year-old’s death was confirmed Friday by the Angels, whose owner, Arte Moreno, said he will go down as “one of our franchise’s most beloved icons.” Moreno’s statement added, “Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game were immeasurable.” Authorities have not released a cause of death for the married father of three. Anderson played outfield for the Angels between 1994 and 2008, starring on their World Series-winning team in 2002—the franchise’s only title. He went on to play two more seasons, first with the Atlanta Braves and then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before retiring in 2010.
JetBlue Flight Forced to Divert Over Smelly Cabin Issue
A mysterious odor on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Boston forced pilots to make an unscheduled landing early Friday morning. JetBlue Flight 734 landed safely in Chicago amidst heavy fog at about 3 a.m. Friday morning, around 20 minutes after the issue was first reported. There were no injuries reported. Passengers told NewsCenter 5 the odor emanated from the bathroom. “They just kept saying it’s a strong smell,” said Angela Barany, one of the passengers. “And to me, if I smelled anything it smelled like bathroom, you know, like the chemicals that keep the bathroom fresh is what I was smelling.” This is not the first time a JetBlue plane has been forced to ground over unpleasant scents. In 2017, a flight out of Boston was forced to land in Buffalo, New York, after fumes on board made passengers sick. The FAA is investigating Friday’s incident.
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Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, experienced a medical emergency while on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to New York, resulting in a stay in the hospital. Inaba, who has been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions, opened up about the experience on her Instagram account, saying she “suddenly felt quite ill” in what she thought was food poisoning, until she “suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb.” The longtime ballroom judge said the plane hit a bout of turbulence during the incident, so she “didn’t want to have anyone else put themselves at risk.” “But when my arms went numb,” she wrote. “It was time to ask for help.” She also thanked the flight attendants and doctors on the flight who aided her during the medical incident. Paramedics met her at the gate upon landing, where she was taken to a local hospital. “I’m always thankful for the moments that scare or challenge me especially with my health,” she wrote in the comments. “They remind me that while I often face my health challenges alone, I am not alone. None of us are. The helpers are everywhere. 🤍”
The man behind country classics such as “The Gambler” and “On the Other Hand” has died following a sudden illness. Don Schlitz was 73. His legendary songwriting career earned him two Grammy Awards and a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. “I will never be able to believe that I deserve this, unless I receive it as a representative of my family, my mentors, my collaborators, my promoters and my friends,” he said of making the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. Schlitz was born and raised in North Carolina, but moved to Nashville to chase his country music dreams. His greatest achievement came early—his first recorded song was “The Gambler,” which singer Kenny Rogers would turn into a huge hit upon its release in 1978. The tune would go on to be certified platinum five times by the Recording Industry Association of America. Rogers later commented that Schlitz “doesn’t just write songs, he writes careers.” The songwriter also partnered with country music legends Randy Travis, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Dolly Parton, who teamed up with Rogers for the duet You Can’t Make Old Friends. Schlitz leaves behind his wife Stacey, his daughter and son, and four grandchildren.
USA Today has cut ties with NFL reporter Crissy Froyd, 26, after she publicly cheered the exit of fellow reporter Dianna Russini. Froyd was fired following a blistering social media response to Russini’s departure from The Athletic, which came after leaked photos showed her cozied up with married New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel—though both have denied allegations of an affair. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Froyd wrote. “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years.” She also labeled Russini, 43, a “detriment to women in sports.” USA Today moved quickly following Froyd’s candid remarks. In a statement on Thursday, the outlet said Froyd’s contract was terminated “effective immediately,” adding that her comments failed to meet its standards for professionalism and ethical conduct. Froyd, however, isn’t backing down. She told TMZ she is “beyond distraught” and questioned why, as an independent contractor, she couldn’t speak freely on her own social media. After a decade with USA Today, she told the outlet she has “zero regret” and is “beyond proud” of her work, adding she’s “looking forward to what is next.”
A pilot fainted mid-flight after reportedly staying awake all night, according to an official aviation safety report. The 57-year-old captain became unwell about 50 minutes into a 6 a.m. Tarom flight departing from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, Romania’s Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Authority said in a report that did not specify the date. Despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely in Amsterdam. Before the return leg, the pilot declared himself unfit to fly and handed control to his co-pilot. But nearly an hour into the second flight, he reportedly felt ill again and fainted, forcing the co-pilot to raise an emergency alarm. Medics were waiting when the plane landed back in Bucharest, where all 87 passengers disembarked safely. The aviation body found the pilot had not slept the previous night and was affected by noise and a mosquito-repellent solution, according to Romanian news outlet Informat. Authorities reprimanded him and barred him from evening flights or journeys longer than two hours.
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Natalie Portman is pregnant with her first child with her new partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable, she has revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. Portman, 44, shares two children—Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9—with the French director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple finalized their divorce last year, and Portman said that she is ready for her new journey with Destable. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” the Oscar winner told the magazine. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.” People confirmed in March 2025 that Portman and Destable, 45, were dating. Now, Portman, who was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress for her 2010 portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan, says she is grateful to be able to have a child in her mid-40s. “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing... And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful.”
Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her “The Get In Girl” tour two months before it was due to begin. In an announcement for fans posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, Trainor, 32, wrote that she was canceling her tour in order to focus on her family following the birth of her third child in January. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote. “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” She promised she would be back soon and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her new album, set for release next week. “I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added. The tour was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12 and wrap in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.