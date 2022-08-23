This $10 Accessory Protects My Phone and My Privacy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

How many times have you been texting someone or checking your notifications when you notice an extra set of eyes looking down at your screen with you? One of the most annoying and frustrating things in the world is the random onlooker who decides that what is happening on your phone is information that they need to know as well. Even worse is when those random onlookers happen to be your nosy friends or family members—or hackers trying to steal information. No matter what the situation, I generally prefer whatever I’m texting or reading to be private to me.

If you feel the same way, then you absolutely need to get the JETech Privacy Screen Protector. The screen protector legitimately makes it nearly impossible for any of the many prying eyes to see what is on your screen unless you actually want to show them. The protector works by applying an anti-spy film on the glass, so if you try and look at your phone from a side angle, the words and images become obscured. Basically, if anyone wants to see clearly what is on your screen, they would have to look at it straight on, as you do when it's actually your phone.

JETech Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

In my own experience and in the experiences of all the people around me trying to read my texts over my shoulders, it really works. The number of comments I’ve gotten from friends who say they can’t see my screen because of the protector is both a testament to how effective the tool actually is and how incredibly nosy some of my dearest friends are.

In addition to its effectiveness as a privacy screen, the JETech Privacy Screen Protector actually does protect your screen. I really can’t tell you the number of times I have dropped my phone since I got it. The answer would likely be horrifying, even to me. I can tell you that despite dropping this phone off of tables, from small ledges, down cliffs and even once into a toilet, the screen protector has kept it safe from even a single scratch on the inside.

JETech Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JETech offers the Privacy Screen Protector for nearly every model and size of iPhone so if you have an X, 11, 12, or 13, you’ll be able to buy the screen protector that fits your phone perfectly. This is also the case if you have an iPhone Pro Max or Mini as well, so even if that size is not the most common, you’ll still be able to get the option that you need. This is particularly beneficial to people like me who tend to hold on to their phones until they basically fall apart into dust in my hands.

At the simplest level, the JETech Privacy Screen Protector protects my screen both from damage and curious onlookers. Being both a private and a clumsy man, I really can’t imagine living without it at this point. Of the many small purchases you’ll make over the course of your life, keep this one at the top of your shopping cart before one more pair of eyes sneaks a look at a text not meant for them.

JETech Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13 mini Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.