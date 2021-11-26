‘Jetstar Pilot’ Charged With Murder in Bizarre Aussie Camping Crime Case
MYSTERY SOLVED?
A man has been charged with the murders of two campers in Australia, in a peculiar case that has riveted the country. Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, disappeared in Victoria on March 20, 2020. The burned-out wreck of Hill’s car was discovered at the campsite a day later, and the two—apparently involved in a secret affair—were never seen again. Now a 55-year-old man, Gregory Lynn, described by the Daily Mail as a “senior Jetstar pilot,” has been charged in their deaths. “This morning, detectives identified a crime scene within the Great Alpine area and forensic specialists will commence searching at that location over the coming days,” Assistant Victorian Police Commissioner Bob Hill said. “We have located a specific area and we will establish a search parameter. Police are hopeful we will be able to locate the deceased in order to find closure for the families.”