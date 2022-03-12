Jewel Tried to Save Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh From Mental Decline: New Bio
WHO WILL SAVE YOUR SOUL
A new biography into the life, career, and death of Zappos mastermind Tony Hsieh reveals his close friendship with country music star Jewel, The Wall Street Journal reports. Happy at Any Cost: The Revolutionary Vision and Fatal Quest of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh details how Hsieh led Zappos to become a groundbreaking business of fun and parties—and also attracted influential people who likewise wanted world peace. Those people included the singer-songwriter Jewel, whom the entrepreneur invited to create mental wellness resources for his employees. Jewel reportedly noticed unhealthy patterns in Hsieh himself that included drinking frequently, sleeping rarely, and abusing the drug nitrous oxide. An excerpt adapted from the book describes how Jewel once arrived at Hsieh’s mansion in Park City, Utah, to find it covered in garbage, dog feces, and wax dripping from burning candles while Hsieh himself sat outside in his boxers, claiming he had “hacked sleep.” Worried for her friend, Jewel told the security guard, “If he kills himself and everyone else in there from a huge fire, you can’t say you weren’t warned.” Hsieh died in a fire in Connecticut in November 2020.