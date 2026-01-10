Jewish Baby Featured on Cover of Nazi Magazine Dies at 91

Hessy Levinsons Taft, who appeared on the cover of a Nazi magazine as an infant despite her Jewish parentage, has died at 91. Taft died on New Year’s Day at her home in San Francisco, her family confirmed. Taft was born in Berlin in 1934, and her parents, both Latvian opera singers, hired a photographer to take her portrait when she was six months old. The Nazis asked the photographer, Hans Ballin, to submit photos for a contest to find a baby that best represented the Aryan race. Ballin submitted his portrait of Taft, a Jewish child. Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels selected Taft’s photo as the winner, and it was used as the cover of the pro-Nazi magazine Sonne ins Haus in 1935. “My parents were both shocked by the possible consequences that this could bring and amazed at the irony of it all,” Taft said, reflecting on the matter during a 1990 interview with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Though frightening at first, the story became a source of pride for the family in how it ridiculed the racial ideology propagandized by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. “I feel a sense of revenge,” Taft said. “Good revenge.”