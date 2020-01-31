Jewish Couple Sues American Airlines for Booting Them Over Body Odor Claim

Read it at Detroit Free Press
An Orthodox Jewish couple booted off a flight because of alleged body odor are suing American Airlines for discrimination. Yehuda Yosef Adler and Jennie Adler say they showered before the January 2019 Detroit-to-Miami flight and deny they smelled bad, the Detroit Free Press reports. They say a gate agent made a derogatory reference to their religion when they were escorted off the plane. The airline maintains that other passengers complained about an odor. “Our team members took care of the family and provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked them on a flight to Detroit the next morning,” it said in a statement. “None of the decisions made by our team in handling this sensitive situation were based on the Adler’s (sic) religion.”